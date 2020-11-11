Governor Cuomo announces new restrictions on restaurants and bars

Restaurants, bars and gyms in the city will now have to close at 10pm.

In a press conference earlier today, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a slew of new restrictions on New York’s restaurants, bars and gyms in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 cases across the state.

Going into effect this Friday at 10pm, any establishment with a liquor license in New York State, along with gyms, will now have to close at 10pm. After 10pm, restaurants in the city can only offer curbside pickup of food. Also, parties in private homes can have no more than ten people attend. (That last change seems especially pointed with Thanksgiving fast approaching.) Governor Cuomo cited these three areas as the central culprits behind the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

NYS is taking action to stop the spread in response to rising COVID numbers.



Any establishment with a state liquor license, including bars and restaurants, must close at 10pm.



Gyms must also close at 10pm.



These new statewide rules will take effect Friday, 10pm. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

While the new rules go significantly further than recent regulations around going out in the city, they still stop short of what some are calling for—and what many other cities have already done—once again banning indoor dining.

At today’s press conference, Governor Cuomo stated that his office would continue to monitor the numbers and, if they didn’t improve, the state would move to reduce capacity in gyms and restaurants further, followed by completely nixing indoor dining.

How exactly will the new regulations be enforced? Cuomo says the State Liquor Authority will be in charge of enforcement and once again pushed Mayor De Blasio to set aside more NYPD officers for enforcement.

Meanwhile, in another major development today, Staten Island was placed under a “yellow zone” requiring new testing requirements for teachers and students and a four-person limit on indoor and outdoor dining parties.

