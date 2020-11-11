New YorkChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
outdoor dining
Photograph: Shutterstock

Governor Cuomo announces new restrictions on restaurants and bars

Restaurants, bars and gyms in the city will now have to close at 10pm.

By
Will Gleason
Advertising

In a press conference earlier today, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a slew of new restrictions on New York’s restaurants, bars and gyms in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 cases across the state.

Going into effect this Friday at 10pm, any establishment with a liquor license in New York State, along with gyms, will now have to close at 10pm. After 10pm, restaurants in the city can only offer curbside pickup of food. Also, parties in private homes can have no more than ten people attend. (That last change seems especially pointed with Thanksgiving fast approaching.) Governor Cuomo cited these three areas as the central culprits behind the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases. 

While the new rules go significantly further than recent regulations around going out in the city, they still stop short of what some are calling for—and what many other cities have already done—once again banning indoor dining.

At today’s press conference, Governor Cuomo stated that his office would continue to monitor the numbers and, if they didn’t improve, the state would move to reduce capacity in gyms and restaurants further, followed by completely nixing indoor dining.

How exactly will the new regulations be enforced? Cuomo says the State Liquor Authority will be in charge of enforcement and once again pushed Mayor De Blasio to set aside more NYPD officers for enforcement.

Meanwhile, in another major development today, Staten Island was placed under a “yellow zone” requiring new testing requirements for teachers and students and a four-person limit on indoor and outdoor dining parties.

Most popular on Time Out

- Those mini lawns at Pier 17 are transforming into adorable tiny cabins for winter
- The Metropolitan Opera streams free modern operas every night this week
- The best things to do in NYC this week
- The 25 best cheap eats in NYC
- The 100 best movies of all time

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

          Site map
          © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.