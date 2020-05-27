Governor Cuomo hopes to fast track a Penn Station overhaul

At some point between bouts of rage-tweeting this morning, President Trump sat down with Governor Cuomo to discuss the Governor's intention to "supercharge" New York's economy now that the statewide "pause" has largely been lifted (minus the five boroughs.) The plan depends on jumpstarting the timetable on major infrastructure improvements, for which Cuomo is seeking federal aide.

Among other things, the talks involved money for several key projects in and around NYC: A new Hudson River tunnel meant to improve rail service on the Northeast corridor (aka the Gateway Project); the second phase of the Second Avenue Subway, extending the line north to 125th Street; and the ongoing overhaul of LaGuardia Airport, including the building of an AirTrain link to it. Another big ticket item is the Empire Station Complex, which will connect Penn Station to a new building next to it, as well as to Moynihan Train Hall across the Eighth Avenue.

Besides the stimulus effect on the state, another reason cited for stepping on the gas for these projects at this time is that air, train and subway travel is experiencing an all-time low, meaning fewer people clogging transit hubs and getting in the way of construction crews. “There is no better time to build than right now," Cuomo said at his press briefing yesterday. “You need to create jobs and you need to renew and repair this country’s economy and its infrastructure.”

Whether Trump agrees remains to be seen.

