Governors Island officially has an opening date for summer!

By Collier Sutter Posted: Tuesday February 25 2020, 6:46pm

Photograph: Courtesy Kreg Holt

Start planning your island vacation.

Governors Island, the popular New York summertime destination, has officially announced its 2020 opening weekend.

Come May 1, you can escape miles of concrete for greenery at one of NYC’s greatest parks. Catch a $3 roundtrip ferry to check out all the new happenings expected this year.

Through the season, visitors will find 25 arts, cultural and educational programs going on in Governors Island’s iconic, historic houses with an exciting lineup of public programs presented by organizations including Japan Performing Arts Inc., Pratt Architecture & Urban Design, BronxArtSpace, the Endangered Language Alliance and others.

The inaugural Asia Society Triennial, titled We Do Not Dream Alone, will arrive to Governors Island (and other sites across NYC) with work and performances by 13 artists taking over buildings on Colonels Row from June 5 to August 9, Wednesdays through Sundays.

This will also be the first full season of LMCC’s new Arts Center, which opened last September. Here you can expect public art programs, new exhibitions, and diverse practices of sixteen artists-in-residence.

Here for the food update? Get excited to try food and beer at vendors this year like Island Oyster, Threes Brewing and Taco Vista, with more announcements on the way.

Car-free Governors Island is known for its amazing bike baths, so you'll want to bring your own bike, rent or hit up the Citi Bike Kiosks. You can also learn about agriculture at the sprawling urban farm and bee sanctuary onsite, go kayaking at Pier 101 for sweet NYC vistas (for free!), or take a self-guided walking tour to learn about the island’s history with their Urban Archive app.

To kick off the season, head to the Governors Island season opening festival on May 2, and know that your ferry will be free for the first week of the season.

By Collier Sutter 52 Posts

Born and bred right outside of New York City, Collier loves getting people off their couches and into the crux of New York’s playground and happenings. Collier got her start in the media industry writing on People Magazine’s food team where a normal day was interviewing stars like Danny DeVito about bathing in chocolate for M&M’s Super Bowl commercial. If she could subsist on Doughnut Plant alone, she’d do it in a heartbeat. She also loves propagating about her favorite taco joints that don’t scrimp on their fillings. You can find her at music gigs several nights a week in her now home borough of Brooklyn, or in Queens. Collier is the Associate Things To Do Editor in New York. You can follow her on Instagram @sutterbugg.

