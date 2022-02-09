Governors Island's new luxurious wellness spa has an official opening date!

The luxurious Italian wellness spa opening on Governors Island that we've all been waiting for (with serious bated breath) finally has an opening date! QC NY will open on March 4, 2022.

It has been in the works for five years and was originally set to open in the fall of 2021, but its opening kept getting pushed back.

But very soon, we'll be able to enjoy its relaxation rooms (each with its own meticulously curated personality, scent, and music), themed saunas, Vichy showers, infrared beds, foot baths, hydro jets, steam baths and other amazingly lush experiences set across three historic Army Barrack buildings on the island. Starting on Wednesday, February 9, tickets will be available at qcny.com.

RECOMMENDED: The best spas in NYC

Photograph: QC NY

While massages are extra, every guest gets to use QC NY's plush bathrobes, sandals, towels, shower products and put their belongings in a storage locker. Just be sure to bring a swimsuit! Although the outdoor pools will be closed at first (they're still undergoing finishing touches), they'll have incredible views of downtown Manhattan and New York Harbor—views which you can get inside the spa, too.

Guests can choose to add on 25-, 50-, or 75-minute massage sessions to their spa day and can customize them with a choice of music, technique and aromas.

Open 365 days a year, QC NY will offer half-day passes for $88 ($100 on weekends) and full-day passes $110 ($128 on weekends), which includes access to the entire spa, all amenities for the whole day and a roundtrip ferry ticket. Food, drink and massage services are extra—massages will range from $100-$250.

QC Terme Spas and Resorts was first established in 1982 in Italy by two brothers, Saverio and Andrea Quadrio Curzio. From there, the chain of luxury spas spread to other locations in Italy and France, including Milan, Rome, Bormio, San Pellegrino, Torino, Dolomiti, Pre Saint Didier, Chamonix and Monte Bianco.

Guests will be able to get a taste of Italy while they're at the spa—Italian bites and alcoholic beverages from Mionetto Prosecco, illy Coffee, and more will also be available for purchase in its bistro that can be purchased with a loadable bracelet distributed at arrival.

"QC NY is the escape and pampering that New Yorkers have been waiting for," says Janine DiGioacchino, the CEO of QC US. "After years of planning, restoration, and building, we are so proud to bring this enchanting oasis to the city. Now, more than ever, we all need and deserve mental and physical self-care. QC NY is the perfect place to relax, revive, and restore."

QC NY spa opens March 4 and will be open daily, Sunday-Thursday 10am-10pm and Friday & Saturday 10am-11pm.