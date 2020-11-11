Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right The best spas in NYC
Red Door Spa
Photograph: Courtesy Red Door Spa

The best spas in NYC

Hit up NYC's best spas, from hot saunas to cold pools, to relax from the insanity of the city

By Jennifer Picht and Juliet Izon
It’s no secret that New Yorkers are stressed, but when it comes to unwinding, we’re pretty competitive about that too—that’s where the best spas in NYC come in. The city boasts some of the most luxurious spas in the country, but affordable spa treatments also abound. So get inspired with birthday party ideas in NYC or date night ideas in NYC and book yourself a treatment at one of our favorite New York City spas.

Best spas in NYC

Aire Ancient Baths
Aire Ancient Baths
Photograph: Courtesy Aire Ancient Baths

1. Aire Ancient Baths

Health and beauty Spas Tribeca

This Spanish import brings the traditional bath experience to New York with the first overseas location of its luxury mini-chain. The basement level of the gigantic three-story space houses the spacious, open room of baths, which consist of hot, cold, saltwater and multi-jet pools alongside steam and hot-stone rooms. And did we mention the private red wine baths? 

greenwichhotel1
greenwichhotel1
Photograph: Michael Kirby

2. Greenwich Hotel's Shibui Spa

Hotels Boutique hotels Tribeca

This Tribeca spa certainly wins for most impressive interior: The swimming pool is actually inside a 250-year-old bamboo farmhouse that was reconstructed inside the hotel. Upon entering the area, past the glass-encased gym, and through the locker room, meet the floor’s focal point: a tranquil lantern-lit pool. The services are no less luxurious; the traditional shiatsu massage is performed on a tatami mattress, and the room even features a private bathing tub. 

Right now, the pool is closed, but Shibui Spa is open to all on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 9am to 9pm, and on Sunday and Monday from 10am to 6pm.

Great Jones Spa
Great Jones Spa
Photograph: Courtesy Great Jones Spa

3. Great Jones Spa

Health and beauty Spas Noho

Based on the theory that water brings health, this Noho mainstay is outfitted with a popular water lounge that boasts subterranean pools, saunas, steam rooms, and a three-and-a-half-story waterfall. Spa services run the gamut from facials to massages, but all products used are plant- or marine-based.

Sojo Spa Club
Sojo Spa Club
Photograph: Courtesy Sojo Spa Club

4. Sojo Spa Club

Health and beauty Spas New Jersey

O.K., so technically this spot isn't in NYC proper, but to experience the country's largest and most accommodating Korean Spa, it's worth the quick jaunt to Jersey. It's unlikely that you'll even cover the whopping eight floors of treatments that this relaxation arena offers, including nine pools, seven sauna rooms, a restaurant and adjoining hotel. But we dare you to try. Among the highlights at this full-service facility are the spectacular rooftop infinity pool, which offers an untouchable view of the NYC skyline; a volcanic sand treatment using rare lava sand imported from Japan; and a scorching charcoal sauna. In summer months, the outdoor pools easily beat the sardine baths of the city, and the indoor saunas will reinvigorate you no matter how brutal the winter gets. There's really no reason to leave when you're in the K-Spa equivalent of Disneyland.

Right now, all saunas, steam rooms, and therapy rooms, including the steam room and saunas in the Bath Houses are closed as well as other amenities.

Haven Spa
Haven Spa
Photograph: Lauren Spinelli

5. Haven Spa

Health and beauty Spas Greenwich Village

One of downtown's most beloved spas, this spot is especially known for its relaxed and comfortable environment. Only have a lunch break to spare? Book one of the Mini Escapes, which encompass anything from massaging a troublesome muscle knot to clearing your pores, all for 30 minutes.

Right now, Haven is open on Wednesdays through Sundays, from 11am to 7pm.

Oasis Day Spa
oasis day spa
Photograph: Courtesy of Oasis Day Spa

6. Oasis Day Spa

Health and beauty Spas Midtown

Full-body pampering without breaking the bank is the name of the game at this popular Park Avenue retreat. A dozen different massages are available and special packages for gentlemen, moms-to-be and brides are also on offer, making it a spot that (nearly) every New Yorker can enjoy.

Ohm Spa
Ohm Spa
Photograph: Courtesy Ohm Spa

7. Ohm Spa

Health and beauty Spas Downtown

This small, intimate spa focuses primarily on massages, facials and body scrubs, but the staff is best known for personalized attention. Every massage is tailored to your needs, but don't miss the Head-to-Toe Spa combo, which includes any 60-minute massage, any 60-minute facial and a salt scrub for arms and legs.

Soho Sanctuary
Soho Sanctuary
Photograph: Courtesy Soho Sanctuary

8. Soho Sanctuary

Health and beauty Spas Soho

This downtown spot distinguishes itself from the crowd with its sheer breadth of services. Not only does it offer therapeutic bodywork and facials, but there's also makeup application and waxing, private classes in yoga and pilates, and more. Make note, though: This haven is for women only.

Caudalie Vinothérapie Spa
Caudalie Vinothérapie Spa
Photograph: Courtesy Wendy Connett

9. Caudalie Vinothérapie Spa

Health and beauty Spas Lenox Hill

Treatments at this luxe Madison Avenue spot center on the grape: Technicians here are even called vinotherapists. And if you're an oenophile, don't miss the crushed cabernet scrub, which features a rubdown with a polish made from grape seed, honey and brown sugar.

Mermaid Spa
Mermaid Spa
Photograph: Courtesy Mermaid Spa

10. Mermaid Spa

Health and beauty Spas Brooklyn

How do Russians survive the winter? With plenty of steam rooms, dips in ice water and self-flagellation with birch leaves. And you can find all of that and then some at this Brooklyn joint, which features everything from a giant circular Jacuzzi to two ice-water tile pools to an ice sauna.

Body by Brooklyn
Body by Brooklyn
Photograph: Julia Gartland

11. Body by Brooklyn

Health and beauty Spas Clinton Hill

This Americanized, upscale take on the traditional Russian bathhouses that dot the borough just might be worthy of the Kings County name. Feel revived by the Turkish steam room, soaking pools, Russian or Swedish saunas, and jacuzzi in the tricked-out wet room.

