Grab $2.22 milkshakes and sodas at this NYC burger joint today

You must have realized that today is February 2, 2022. When written out as 2/22/22, the date is actually a palindrome (it reads the same forward and backwards) and, since it falls on a Tuesday, it will now forever be known as Twosday. (The last time this happened was November 11, 2011—also known as 11/11/11).

Unsurprisingly, given the specialness of today, businesses around town are offering one-day-only promotions that really hit the spot. Take Burger Joint, the cash-only burger gem hidden inside the upscale Thompson Central Park Hotel, for example. The destination's Twosday deals are super exciting.

All day today, patrons who opt for burgers and fries will get to enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free deal (meaning: you buy one burger and one order of French fries and you'll receive two). Perhaps more excitingly, the eatery is also hosting a flash sale between 2pm and 4pm. During those hours, New Yorkers will get to buy milkshakes and sodas for just $2.22 each. Sugar for all!

We won't waste too much of your time as the clock is ticking and you'll only get to make use of the special deals for the next few hours. So what are you still doing here? Head uptown immediately!