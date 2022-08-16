New York
Dreamery
Photograph: Courtesy of Dreamery

Grab a foot-long churro at this new dessert shop in Clinton Hill

Plant-based dessert store Dreamery looks like, well, a dream.

Anna Rahmanan
Anna Rahmanan
We'll be honest: when we hear about plant-based desserts, we're a bit wary about how delicious they will actually be. Alas, a new shop in Clinton Hill called Dreamery sounds exactly like, well, a dream: serving house-made vegan treats beginning August 27, the spot offers a delightful menu of eclectic items... including a foot-long churro that we'll likely eat on the weekly.

Dreamery
Photograph: Oliver Fiegel
Dreamery
Photograph: Oliver Fiegel

Co-founded by Elle Barton and Natalie Marie Gehrels, Dreamery is not just a dessert shop but a fun space to hang out in with your family. Expect art works depicting clouds all over the bright space, which also features neon lights, wooden signage and a ton of specialty merchandise like toys, stickers, party accessories and even a rotating selection of books. A dream indeed!

But back to that churro: the visually striking item shares menu space with a number of plant-based seasonal ice cream flavors like burnt plum sesame, Early Grey lavender, beet, banana, chai, cherry pie and our favorite, smoked peach.

"We taste with our eyes, then with our mouths," said Barton in an official statement about the roster of ice cream flavors on offer. "Each flavor was inspired by color then a fond childhood memory. I remember eating peach ice cream as a kid by a campfire, this colorful bit of nostalgia became our smokey peach flavor.”

Dreamery
Photograph: Oliver Fiegel

Other outstanding selections include sour gummies by the pound and a chocolate soft serve with roasted pistachios. We suggest you try them all, of course.

Expect to see us at the new Brooklyn destination at 299 Greene Avenue by Classon Avenue very often come the end of the month.

