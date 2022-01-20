New York
Timeout

PLNT Burger
Photograph: Courtesy of PLNT Burger

Grab a free cheeseburger near Union Square next week

Courtesy of new vegan destination, PLNT Burger.

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
A new plant-based, fast casual restaurant by chef Spike Mendelsohn aptly named PLNT Burger is celebrating its opening near Union Square (at 139 4th Ave., to be precise) by giving out 50 free PLNT burgers on Monday. Buon appetito, as they say in Italy!

The new destination will be the chain's 10th location overall and the very first one in New York. 

According to an official press release, PLNT Burger seeks to "respect and celebrate the beauty of life on our planet." Although the focus is certainly on the vegan burgers, New Yorkers will also be treated to delicious soft-serve options made with oat milk, plus salads and savory snacks. Needless to say, everything on premise is free of animal products.

The PLNT Burger, the centerpiece of the menu, is made with a single Beyond Meat patty, plus tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, caramelized onion a special PLNT sauce and a potato bun. Other outstanding offerings include the crispy chik 'n sandwich, made with a Gardein ultimate patty that is griddled, spiced and then fried in sunflower seed oil—also served on a potato bun. 

You'll also be able to order the spot's signature bloomie petals, basically an alternative to your classic chip, ideal to scoop up some of the sauces that are made in house.

Head to the Fourth Avenue eatery on Monday at noon to get yourself some free plant-based burgers but make sure to stop by again as the spot offers dine-in seating in addition to its take-out and delivery options.

And if the plant-based lifestyle is for you, check out you're going to want to check out these six actually good plant-based tasting menus in NYC.

