Max Brenner
Photograph: Courtesy of Max Brenner

Grab a free cup of hot chocolate at Max Brenner today

The chocolate gurus are celebrating the opening of their latest location with free cocoa for all.

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
In celebration of National Hot Chocolate Day, and as a way to market its newest location, Max Brenner is offering all New Yorkers a free cup of hot chocolate at the store on Seventh Avenue and 48th Street (720 Seventh Avenue) today between 6pm and 9pm. After the massive snowstorm we witnessed this past weekend, we can't think of a better way to warm up and feel all cozy inside.

Max Brenner
Photograph: Courtesy of Max Brenner

The new shop in midtown is the brand's second around town. The first one, the flagship in Union Square, is the stuff of New York legend.

In addition to being able to grab a free cup of cocoa in Times Square today, lovers of all things sweet will be delighted to know that the Union Square shop has recently debuted nine new flavors: salted caramel, peanut butter, Mexican spicy, hazelnut (our favorite!), French vanilla-chocolate, Italian thick, mocha, marshmallow and Oreo. All are available in milk, dark or white chocolate. Patrons get to personalize their cocoa, choosing from a total of 27 possible variations served in original Max Brenner hug mugs. (That's because drinking a hot chocolate actually feels like a warm hug!)

We're expecting to see a whole lot of you in midtown after the workday.

