Grab a "pancake bowl" at this new IHOP-like spot in Flatiron

Pancake lovers, rejoice!

A new fast-casual concept by IHOP, this one dubbed Flip'd, has officially opened its first New York location in the Flatiron (23rd Street near Park Avenue South) and, yes, it is serving the chain's signature buttermilk pancakes.

But there's much more to the spot: New York foodies will most likely particularly appreciate the pancake bowls on the menu. Featuring four stacked buttermilk pancakes with an assortment of additional mix-ins, the bowls are just as delicious as they sound: a true explosion of sweetness.

Other standout menu items include sandwiches, burgers, a roster of pancake-related orders that are sure to make your head spin and other interesting breakfast choices. The bacon temptation, for example, comes with two scrambled eggs over crispy potatoes topped with jack and cheddar cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, roasted tomatoes and zesty hollandaise available in a bowl of burrito. The harvest, on the other hand, tops harvest grains with shredded jack and cheddar cheese, baby arugula and spinach, sautéed mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, sliced avocado and avocado cream. Salivating yet?

When entering the 1,800-square-foot space, you'll notice the fully open kitchen where the staff is set up to prepare the food to order, plus a number of self-order kiosks and twenty seats for guests who want to dine in.

The destination is helmed by restauranteur Robert "Don Pooh" Cummins of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop fame and IHOP franchise owner Bryan McKenzie. So excited is the duo about the operation that they are expecting to expand to ten locations across all five boroughs within the next five years.

New York is about to be inundated with a whole lot of pancakes.