Golden pizza
Photograph: Courtesy of Unregular Pizza

Grab a slice made with 24-karat gold at this downtown pizzeria this week

It's National Pizza Day!

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Just in time for the Olympics, a new NYC pizza is going for gold.

This Wednesday only, in celebration of National Pizza Day, Union Square spot Unregular Pizza is serving a lavish slice made with—you guessed it—actual gold.

Dubbed golden burrapizza, the offering is a play on the destination's bestseller, the burrapizza cafonata, and it is made with pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato sauce, spicy basil pesto and topped with a whole piece of burrata wrapped in 24-karat gold, plus black truffle straight from Périgord, France.

The one-day-only slice will cost you $15 and 20% of the proceeds from the overall sales will benefit Slice Out Hunger, a nonprofit that funds hunger relief efforts around the United States. Unregular Pizza will also donate 10 pies to the organization.

As its name suggests, Unregular Pizza is adroit at all things creative. As New Yorkers may remember, the business took off during the pandemic, when owner Gabriele Lamonaca, an Italian transplant, began bartering homemade pizzas out of his Harlem apartment for just about anything

Golden pizza
He made the news and, fast-forward a few months, Unregular Pizza unveiled its first brick-and-mortar shop—where folks can still barter for food—at 135 4th Avenue. Now, a year since Lamonaca first kicked off his original endeavor, golden pizza might be the latest delicious oddity to hit the city's culinary scene.

Who knows what the next creative New Yorker will bring to the table but, for now, we can say we have really seen it all in the local pizza making world. 

The golden burrapizza will only be available at the shop this upcoming Wednesday, so make sure to stop by during business hours. 

