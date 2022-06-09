Grab cheap titles at this awesome new bookstore in Brooklyn

Leaves will also buy your used book and recycle others!

New bookstore alert: Leaves is a second-hand bookstore that just opened at 140 Nassau Avenue by McGuinness Boulevard in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by greenpointers (@greenpointers)

Let's start with the usual: at Leaves, expect to find a slew of used books at affordable prices within a roster of genres that includes art, children's, fiction, non-fiction and more.

Those willing to spend a bit more will also be enticed to browse through a selection of rare and special editions like a first edition of If on a Winter's Night a Traveler by Italo Calvino, a 1964 edition of The Second Sex by Simone de Beauvoir and a first edition of Joan Didion's novel Play It As It Lays (this one will cost you $750). Follow the business' Instagram account to see what other exciting titles are on offer.

According to Greenpointers, owner Francisco Hernandez—who left his post as manager of Manhattan's Alabaster Bookshop to open Leaves—plans to sell "other paper goods like stationary and bookmarks plus items like tote bags in the future." Basically, the sleek-looking store is any New York-based bibliophile's dream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by leaves (@leavesbk)

But Leaves will also be home to less traditional bookstore offerings—like a new recycling program that Hernandez hopes will gain popularity. According to Greenpointers, the shop owner will buy books from customers but also "recycle old [ones] that he can't sell for a number of reasons like condition."

All in all, any new bookstore in New York gets brownie points for keeping the industry going—so don't be surprised to find us perusing through the stacks at Leaves every weekend.