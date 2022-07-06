Grab free books, shuck oysters and dance at Brookfield Place this summer

Portside, Brookfield Place's second seasonal waterfront pop-up, is officially open for business now through September and its on-site schedule of activities and programs looks incredibly fun.

From 9am through 9pm daily, the free and open-to-the-public outpost will look like a nautical-inspired oasis complete with beautiful views of the New York Harbor. You'll basically feel like you're away from the hustle-and-bustle of the city without having to board a plane or ride a train.

You can see the full roster of events right here, but we'd be remiss not to mention some standouts, including the beach read book club, which will offer participants a complimentary library of free books (one per person!).

You can also sip on champagne while learning how to shuck oysters from professionals that belong to Red Oyster USA, enjoy an outdoor dance party, create a monogrammed beach tote that you'll likely use for the rest of the summer and partake in a seashell crafts hour. Outdoor seatings for groups of any size plus food and beverage options from Tartinery round out the awesome experience.

Needless to say, the seasonal destination is sure to impress visitors of all ages so make it a point to stop by with friends and family throughout the next few months.

So, if you're looking for the best things to do this summer in NYC, head downtown to Brookfield Place for what we dare call guaranteed fun.