Grab free coffee from the Whitney today only in NYC

A free cup of coffee is a great way to start the day (and keep your day going) and you can get one today from the Whitney Museum.

To celebrate the final weeks of its popular “Edward Hopper’s New York” show, it’ll be passing out free coffee from The Espresso Guys in a special edition Edward Hopper cup.

The joe will be given out at various NYC spots that Hopper painted, like at Washington Square Park and the Theater District in Midtown, until 4pm today. The final stop will be near the Whitney on the corner of 14th Street and Ninth Avenue starting at about 2pm.

You can find the spots on the Whitney's Hopper map of NYC sites. And look out for the black truck!

“Edward Hopper’s New York” closes on March 5, so hop to it! And just a reminder: The Whitney offers free and discounted ticket opportunities, and special hours early on weekends for Members to avoid crowds.

Photograph: courtesy of the Whitney Museum of American Art