New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Edward Hopper Coffee Cup in front of the Washington Square Park arch
Photograph: Timothy Schenck

Grab free coffee from the Whitney today only in NYC

It comes in a special edition Edward Hopper cup.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

A free cup of coffee is a great way to start the day (and keep your day going) and you can get one today from the Whitney Museum.

To celebrate the final weeks of its popular “Edward Hopper’s New York” show, it’ll be passing out free coffee from The Espresso Guys in a special edition Edward Hopper cup.

The joe will be given out at various NYC spots that Hopper painted, like at Washington Square Park and the Theater District in Midtown, until 4pm today. The final stop will be near the Whitney on the corner of 14th Street and Ninth Avenue starting at about 2pm.

You can find the spots on the Whitney's Hopper map of NYC sites. And look out for the black truck!

Edward Hopper’s New York” closes on March 5, so hop to it! And just a reminder: The Whitney offers free and discounted ticket opportunities, and special hours early on weekends for Members to avoid crowds.

Edward Hopper’s New York free coffee
Photograph: courtesy of the Whitney Museum of American Art
The Espresso Guys coffee truck
Photograph: courtesy of the Whitney Museum of American Art

 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on cheap eats

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!