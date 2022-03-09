New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Meatball Shop
Photograph: Courtesy of The Meatball Shop

Grab free meatballs at all Meatball Shop locations in NYC today

Happy National Meatball Day!

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Today is National Meatball Day and there's only one way to celebrate the meaty event in New York: by eating endless amounts of the food prepared at the iconic chain Meatball Shop entirely for free!

Each one of them—in Hell's Kitchen, on the Upper East Side and on Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn—is open until 10pm tonight, so you've got a few more hours to indulge in the delicacy completely gratis.

But there's more! To celebrate the day, The Meatball Shop has also just announced the return of the annual uber popular meatball eating contest.

How does it work? Order a Bucket o' Balls off the menu (you can also split it with a friend) and, if you finish devouring everything in it in under 10 minutes, you'll win a $50 Meatball Shop gift card (if you're playing with somebody else, you'll both receive the prize!), in addition to some more swag. The folks who can complete the challenge fastest will also win a VIP party for up to 6 people. 

As a reminder, the Bucket o' Balls comes with 20 balls of your choice with a sauce of your own picking. It's clearly no small order but if you're not going to indulge in some delicious meatballs today then you aren't doing the culinary holiday right. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.