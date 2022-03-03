Lady M's cakes are so beautiful that we sometimes feel bad cutting into them. And yet, leaving them untouched would be a sin akin to blasphemy as they are just as delicious as they are visually striking.

This season, the iconic cake shop has raised the bar even further with a delicious Tres Leches Mille Crêpes cake, already available for pickup at various Lady M locations.

The traditional Latin treat boasts layers of milk-soaked vanilla sponge cake made with a combination of three milks and a hint of toasted coconut. "Handmade cream infused with blonde chocolate is gently brushed between every crêpe layer, finished with a light whipped cream topping and a sprinkling of crunchy coconut flakes," reads an official description of the delicacy. The price? A very worth-it $98.

Lady M's springtime menu also includes a strawberry shortcake made with superfine flour from Japan. The delicate vanilla sponge cake is then layered with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. Other standouts are the world-famous signature Mille crêpes cake, which features 20 layers of handmade, paper-thin crepes layered with light pastry cream, and the pistachio mille crêpes cake, which is prepared with California pistachios.

The dessert store has made a name for itself among local culinary circles in large part thanks to the intricate-yet-accessible sweets it is constantly dishing out in connection to specific holidays.

Remember this purple Ube cake baked in honor of Filipino Heritage Month, for example? A hit across town, it was made with purple yam cream, purple yam paste, purple yam crumbles and snow sugar.

We know you're trying to fight your sweet tooth but we promise that this particular offering is totally worth the calories.