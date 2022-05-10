Grab tiny martini flights for just $15 at TAO Uptown

It seems like this past fall's martini trend is still going strong as TAO Uptown has just debuted its brand new tiny martini flights as part of their happy hour special.

From Tuesdays through Fridays between 5pm and 7pm, guests will get to choose from seven different martini variations served in 3 oz. glasses. Each flight includes three different choices. Cute and delicious, if you ask us.

The flavors range from the classic—the dirty martini (vodka, dry vermouth, olive brine) and a classic gin martini (gin, dry vermouth, lemon twist)—to the more eclectic, like the Taotini (mango vodka, coconut rum, cranberry, lemon) and the Teatini (pear vodka, peach oolong tea, lemon, honey). Other options include the espresso martini (vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso), the lychee martini (vodka, lychee puree, citrus) and the appletini (vodka, apple pucker, lemon, simple syrup).

And if martinis are just not your thing, you might revel in other happy hour specials at the renowned Pan-Asian eatery—including a $7 small plates menu. End-of-day cocktails do tend to pair well with the likes of edamame hummus, charred cauliflower and roasted shishito peppers, after all.

TAO has turned gimmicky cocktail offerings into a form of art—and we're all for it. Back in March, the destination served drinks inspired by remarkable women in honor of International Women's Day throughout the month. We dare say that martini flights sound just as exciting.

Cheers!

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.