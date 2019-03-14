Grace Jones is headlining this year's Pride Island music festival

As if World Pride and the Stonewall 50th anniversary weren't enough to make 2019 the biggest pride ever in NYC, we're also getting our own damn music festival. Now in its third year, Pride Island hits Pier 97 for a two-day block of DJs and performers going wild by the water.

This year's lineup boasts music, style and gender revolutionary Grace Jones as its Saturday headliner. The lineup for the day also includes Teyana Taylor, whose song "WTP" has become a dance floor staple at pretty much any gay party that matters. They're joined by Brazilian drag pop powerhouse Pabllo Vittar and Afro-Latina singer Amara La Negra.

I saw Jones close out the "gay day" of LoveBox, a music festival in London. She was mesmerizing. I can't specify what songs she sang or what she did per se, but I know it involved tribal masks, drapery and some triumphant stares. If you can see her live, do it.

Sunday's lineup is yet to be announced, but you can count on DJs Johnny Dynell, Abel and Morabito to keep the shows going between sets.

Tickets are selling fast, so hit up the Pride Island site to book your date with Ms. Jones. It may seem like overdrive to add a music festival to your pride plans, but it's actually a nice way to keep the party rolling during the daytime for the jumbo weekend.