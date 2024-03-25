New York
: Kitchen in the Blue House (La Casa Azul), historic house and art museum dedicated to the life and work of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo
Photograph: By Anton Ivanov / Courtesy of Shutterstock

Part of Grand Central Station will be transformed into a replica of Frida Kahlo’s Mexico City kitchen

Frida Kahlo’s family cookbook will be celebrated by ‘Los Sabores de Mi Mexico’ and Jarritos.

Ian Kumamoto
Written by
Ian Kumamoto
Although she wasn’t fully appreciated during her lifetime, Frida Kahlo is now one of the most celebrated women artists in the world, and a new four-day event at Grand Central Station aims to celebrate her legacy in an unconventional way.

A part of Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Station will be transformed into a replica of Kahlo’s Mexico City kitchen, complete with artwork and previously unpublished photos of the artist’s life, in order to celebrate a new cookbook that details some of her family’s beloved recipes.

The event will take place April 4 through April 7, from 8am until 6pm.

Los Sabores de Mi Mexico,’ or “The Flavors of My Mexico,” was dreamed up by the Mexican soft drink brand Jarritos in collaboration with Frida Kahlo’s family. Visitors to the exhibit will first encounter a replica of the facade of Kahlo’s house as well as her kitchen, as well as 10 Frida Kahlo paintings interpreted by contemporary Mexican artists. 

There will also be a “Paint your Frida” workshop for children every morning of the exhibit’s duration, where kids will be able to create miniature replicas of the sculptures on display, as well as talks by the descendants of Frida Kahlo, who will speak about the family’s food and some of the recipes in the cookbook. You can learn more about Frida Kahlo’s descendants on Friday, April 5  at 11am at an event called, “Introducing Frida Kahlo’s Heirs” by Mara R. Kahlo and Mara De Anda. You can check out a full schedule of events here

The temporary exhibition space will include a designated workshop area, a stage for conferences, a books and merch store, and a photo opp area. 

a rendering of an exhibition space
Photo: Courtesy of Sabores de Mexico

Frida Kahlo was born in 1907 and died in 1954 at 47. During her life, she boldly explored topics that were then-taboo for most artists and confronted themes like gender, sexuality, depression, and disability. She was married to the Mexican muralist Diego Rivera but during their life, Rivera was better known and more widely celebrated than Kahlo was. Although Kahlo’s life has now been mythologized and she’s become synonymous with Mexico itself, there is still a lot to learn about her private life. “This book connects us with the woman, with the family,” said Chef Monica Patino in a press release. “Frida in Coyoacán was always well connected with the Mexican kitchen that is still alive.”

The event is free and open to the public. You can get all the delicious details here.

