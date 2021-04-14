Great news: Both adorable Alice's Tea Cup locations are reopening next week

Grab a scone and a cup of tea (there are 100 to choose from!) at the cutest tea houses in the city.

We're delighted to let you know that both uptown Alice's Tea Cup locations are officially reopening on April 23. Lovers of afternoon tea and scones, rejoice!

Back in December of 2020, the owners announced the temporary closure of both destinations following COVID-19-related safety concerns. "Our determination to survive this challenging time is one of the reasons why we (again) have to close our doors, we hope only temporarily," they wrote on Instagram at the time. "The main reason is that we are concerned for our staff as we see the COVID-19 numbers rise and worry about their commutes and exposures. Just behind that is that we are awaiting whatever the federal government is going to offer small businesses and need it in order to fully set up our outdoor dining in this weather and weather to come; we also need it to properly prepare for indoor dining when we baby-step into reopening so we feel it is done with the utmost safety for everyone, customers and employees alike."

And now, they're back and better than ever. Both Chapter 1, the original location on the Upper West Side, and Chapter II, on the Upper East Side, will welcome diners back in from Wednesdays to Sundays between the hours of 11am and 6pm.

You'll once again be able to enter Alice's whimsical world and delight in scones drenched in homemade jams and creams, crepes and eggs—all to be washed down with a tea selection from a menu that includes over 100 varieties. Yes, our stomachs are grumbling as well.

