Great news! Franklin Park in Crown Heights isn't closing after all

The welcoming watering hole is now open for all your outdoor drinking needs.

One of our go-to Crown Heights spots isn’t closing for good after all!

Heading into this absolutely beautiful weekend, we’ve got some positive food-and-drink news to share! It turns out that, after announcing its permanent closure in December, longtime Brooklyn watering hole Franklin Park is not, in fact, shutting its doors.

The super popular, indoor-outdoor bar confirmed to Eater that they’re now open once again after announcing the change on Sunday. (Apparently, they reached an agreement with their landlord.) You can now swing by the bar Monday through Friday from 4pm to 11pm and Saturdays and Sunday from 12pm to 11pm. They’re currently only offering seating in their outdoor garden, but that’s exactly where you’re going to want to be as the weather heats up.

Owner Matthew Roof first opened the beer garden 12 years ago, converting a former Crown Heights garage into a 1,300-square-foot welcoming space. It’s a great spot to hit up for their excellent drafts (and it has a great burger), so we can’t wait to visit it again in this sure-to-be-lit summer.

