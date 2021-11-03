New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Bunna Cafe
Photograph: Bunna/Theodore Johnson

'Greater New York' artist Nadia Ayari on the local spots that inspire her

The artist, whose work is now on display at MoMA PS1, tell Time Out her go-to neighborhood spots.

Will Gleason
Written by
Will Gleason
Advertising

Greater New York” is MoMA PS1’s signature exhibition focusing on artists living and working in the New York City area. The fifth iteration of the show opened on October 7 and features the work of 47 artists and collectives operating locally. The timely look at art being created in the city now draws connections across genres, generations and countries.

One of the artists featured in this year’s survey, which runs until April 18, is Nadia Ayari. Ayari’s work explores notions of cultural heritage and identity through interpretations of the subconscious. Through her moving paintings, abstract and disembodied, she gets at the heart of a complex web of emotions from belonging to loss and violence.

Below, she shares five local NYC spots that inspire her.

MoMA
Photograph: Courtesy Marissa Alper/MoMA PS1

The Rooted Refuge

"They have been open for a year and I began going about a month ago. They provide great, affordable care and are community focused. Plus, they have a fundraiser every month, where 100% of the proceeds from that day’s visits go to a different charity." Ridgewood

Kremer Pigments

"Carrying specialty pigments and tools, the Chelsea shop of this German company is an important supplier for artists in the city and beyond. I gather all my fresco materials there." Chelsea

The Compleat Sculptor

"This is a singular place in the city. They carry all your sculpture needs which for me meant a variety of large marble stones from all over the world. They offer stone carving classes year round and are super helpful with any questions you may have." Chelsea

Bunna Café

"A great black-owned Ethiopian food restaurant. It’s also vegan—which I am not but it’s good for my meat-free days." Bushwick

The Keep

"An aesthetically stimulating bar that features a staggering array of antique furniture. One of the reasons I like it so much, is that I have more than once been in there while the owner was lovingly moving items around to preserve them from wear, explaining their value and history." Ridgewood

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.