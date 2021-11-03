'Greater New York' artist Nadia Ayari on the local spots that inspire her

The artist, whose work is now on display at MoMA PS1, tell Time Out her go-to neighborhood spots.

“Greater New York” is MoMA PS1’s signature exhibition focusing on artists living and working in the New York City area. The fifth iteration of the show opened on October 7 and features the work of 47 artists and collectives operating locally. The timely look at art being created in the city now draws connections across genres, generations and countries.

One of the artists featured in this year’s survey, which runs until April 18, is Nadia Ayari. Ayari’s work explores notions of cultural heritage and identity through interpretations of the subconscious. Through her moving paintings, abstract and disembodied, she gets at the heart of a complex web of emotions from belonging to loss and violence.

Below, she shares five local NYC spots that inspire her.

Photograph: Courtesy Marissa Alper/MoMA PS1

"They have been open for a year and I began going about a month ago. They provide great, affordable care and are community focused. Plus, they have a fundraiser every month, where 100% of the proceeds from that day’s visits go to a different charity." Ridgewood

"Carrying specialty pigments and tools, the Chelsea shop of this German company is an important supplier for artists in the city and beyond. I gather all my fresco materials there." Chelsea

"This is a singular place in the city. They carry all your sculpture needs which for me meant a variety of large marble stones from all over the world. They offer stone carving classes year round and are super helpful with any questions you may have." Chelsea

"A great black-owned Ethiopian food restaurant. It’s also vegan—which I am not but it’s good for my meat-free days." Bushwick

"An aesthetically stimulating bar that features a staggering array of antique furniture. One of the reasons I like it so much, is that I have more than once been in there while the owner was lovingly moving items around to preserve them from wear, explaining their value and history." Ridgewood