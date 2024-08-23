Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

GU, Uniqlo’s sister brand, will open a flagship store in NYC next month

The new store will be in SoHo.

Ian Kumamoto
Written by
Ian Kumamoto
Staff Writer
GU and Uniqlo store
Photograph: Courtesy of Shutterstock
Advertising

If you've ever had the good fortune of visiting Japan, then you might be familiar with a retailer called GU, Uniqlo's hipper sister store that focuses on trendy and affordable fashion. If you hung out around SoHo at all last year, you might also have come across the brand's small pop-up, which drew in big crowds and long lines at the checkout counter. 

We have good news: GU is opening a flagship store, its first brick-and-mortar address outside of Japan, at 578 Broadway by Prince Street in SoHo starting September 19. 

RECOMMENDED: New York has the best pizza in the world, and we have the list to prove it

Expect men's and women's clothing, shoes, bags, accessories and more sprawled across two floors spanning a total of 10,225 square feet.  

The SoHo opening will coincide with the grand reveal of GU's collaboration with the stylish streetwear-meets-high fashion Japanese brand UNDERCOVER, which worked with GU to create versatile and unisex pieces that can be rearranged to create a variety of silhouettes via a single article of clothing. 

If you plan to attend the opening in person, GU's interactive launch will involve plenty of giveaways, including a collaborative tote bag designed by Shantell Martin that will be gifted to the first 300 customers, GU shopping trips valued at up to $250 and opportunities to experience Tokyo's bustling culture right here in New York. The store will also be handing out Japanese treats throughout the opening weekend.  

GU will also be launching its e-commerce website and app in the U.S., where they'll be selling items that were previously only available in Japan, including the famous barrel leg jeans, the mini skort and the super wide cargo pants. Also on deck: brand new products and color ways that will only be available on this side of the Atlantic.

You can RSVP for the flagship store's opening weekend, which will take place from September 19 to 22, here

Popular on Time Out

    More on Fall
      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising
      Back to Top

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.