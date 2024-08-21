Just as the prophecy foretold, “Pizza in the morning. Pizza in the evening. Pizza at supper time. When pizza is on a bagel you can have pizza anytime.” And while the last line doesn’t apply to everyone (except for me, Bagel Bites for life), in New York, the best time to eat a piece of pizza is anytime.

From a quick lunch on the way to work to a late night slice to save your life, New York is chock full of slice joints and pizzerias abound. And it's a known fact that we reign supreme when it comes to all things pizzas and pies. Our city houses the best pizzeria in the U.S., three years a row and counting. Our 5Ks include pizza checkpoints. We ride so hard for it, we spurned in the hashtag, #forkgate, after former mayor Bill de Blasio ate his pizza with a (gasp!) fork and knife.

But with over 2,000 pizzerias in the city, many of which can be found on our respective blocks, it can be a bit dizzying to pick just one. And with all the options out there, we’ve come across plenty of fine slices, plenty of good ones and plenty that make us go “meh.” So if you are looking to sink your teeth on the city's best, boy, do we have the list from you.

This month we’ve dropped our best pizza places in NYC, made to suit every pizza calling. From formal sit down revues to iconic slices that are meant to be folded, we’ve got em’ all and then some. Check out the full-list—which includes our no. 1 pick Di Fara Pizza, our Time Out Market fav, Fornino, and the one who started the combo of hot honey trend and pizza, Roberta’s—and plan your next pizza crawl accordingly!