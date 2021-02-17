Guy Fieri opened a delivery-only restaurant in Times Square last week

Guy Fieri in Times Square: the gift that keeps on giving.

The popular chef quietly made his return to the area (his much-maligned 44th street restaurant Guy's American Kitchen & Bar closed back in 2018) with a new ghost kitchen aptly and unsurprisingly called Flavortown Kitchen. And the effort doesn't only include its location at 1540 Broadway—there are now dozens of Flavortown Kitchen locations all around the country, in cities the likes of Boston, Dallas, Las Vegas and Washington, D.C.

You can browse through the burger-and-wing shop's menu right here. Expect tons of deep-fried, very Fieri-like foods, including the crazy Cuban sandwich (featuring the chef's signature Donkey Sauce, made with garlic, mayo, mustard, Worcestershire, salt and pepper); Flavortown fries; jalapeño pig poppers stuffed with andouille sausage and pimento cream cheese and wrapped in bacon; and S-M-Cheesesteak egg rolls (in Fieri parlance, SMC stands for "super melty cheese"—duh).

As for dessert, you can opt for a chocolate whiskey cake or a cheesecake challenge, which consists of a New York-style cheesecake topped with salted potato chips, crushed pretzels and fudge sauce. One thing's for sure: you will have to fast after devouring your order.

Although clearly a Fieri endeavor, the delivery service is actually operated by Virtual Dining Concepts, the company behind a slew of other celebrity-branded ghost kitchens—including Mariah Carey's cookie delivery (don't get too excited: the service is only available in Las Vegas for now).

Not to revisit the past but, just in case you've got some time while waiting for bacon mac n' cheese burger, feel free to read through the infamous 2012 New York Times review of Fieri's previous Times Square eatery. We promise it's a fun one.

