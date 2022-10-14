The beloved Asian supermarket will take over the space left vacant by Stop & Shop.

It's still just an early announcement, but we're so excited about it that we can't wait to share the news: Patch confirms that popular Asian grocery store H Mart is set to open a supermarket space on Long Island City in the near future.

Sam Q. Kim, a spokesperson for the company, told Patch in an email that the chain will take over the giant space at 34-51 48th Street, south of Northern Boulevard, that will be left vacant once Stop & Shop closes on October 20. Kim did not reveal a specific date for the opening of H Mart.

This won't be the first location of its kind in the area. In fact, although currently operating dozens of venues all over the country (including six in New York City), the grocer originated in Woodside. That original location is still there although it closed for renovations a while ago.

"The H Mart spokesperson said the Woodside location has an independent owner unaffiliated with the rest of the company," reports Patch.

Although confirmed by the outlet, the news about the new H Mart outpost—which, as usual customers know, is always filled with delicious Asian finds, both common and rare, at affordable prices—first broke on Reddit earlier this week.

Given the fanbase that the chain enjoys, we're not surprised about the excitement that was evident across the website following the rumors.

"As a Korean, I will be going to this H Mart over the one in Manhattan now," one user wrote. "Excited!"

"This is a great addition!," someone else noted. "Added bonus, I always said that roof deck parking lot has some of the best sunset views of the city."

"I’m excited for this but also concerned because I always get way too many snacks whenever I go to H mart," yet another commenter joked.

We'd like to add ourselves to the chorus of folks singing the praises of the space.