Had a terrible subway commute? You could be up for an award

By Will Gleason Posted: Thursday February 22 2018, 2:05pm

Had a terrible subway commute? You could be up for an award
A new contest for NYC commuters launched this week that you don’t even have to be that lucky to win. In fact, it will help if you’re decidedly unlucky.

Public transit advocacy group Riders Alliance has announced that they'll be holding a weekly competition to see which Gothamite had the worst commute of the previous week. It’s like being queen for a day, except instead of enjoying leisurely afternoon teas, you’re stuck underground for hours with hundreds of increasingly agitated strangers. Congratulations!

Think you have what it takes to be a commuter so disgruntled that you're worthy of recognition? I know I do, and my Twitter feed agrees. To submit your personal tale of transit trauma, you can head over to the group’s site or reply on social media using @RidersNY. Just keep your scary subway story short. Submissions must be 100 words or less.

The contest is being launched by the group amid budget negotiations in Albany that will decide how many resources to set aside to repair the subway’s ancient, perpetually failing signal system as well as, hopefully, fully funding the Subway Action Plan. But who knows? Governor Cuomo may decide that our Lite-Bright bridges are enough.

The winner of each week’s contest will receive a chocolate MetroCard (assuming not all of the chocolate MetroCard machines are broken.)

