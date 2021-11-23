Hang out inside these fabulous heated greenhouses all winter long

They come complete with stunning views of the East River.

Just in case the myriad of private heated domes and cabins that are constantly popping up around town for the winter aren't enough, here is a new option for you: the glasshouses overlooking the East River at Watermark Winter Wonderland at Pier 15 in downtown Manhattan are now up and running.

Once you get to the destination—which is a huge, 7,500-square-foot waterfront venue—you'll walk through a beautiful illuminated tunnel before entering one of the many cozy private glasshouses, which you can reserve right here.

In addition to the phenomenal views of Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Williamsburg bridges, guests will delight in trying out the delicious cheese fondue, perhaps, or order the build-your-own-s'mores dish. We do also suggest warming up with the spiked hot chocolate or some cider.

Last but not least, you'll notice a jumbo screen on premise, where holiday movies will be screening all season long.

Check out some photos of the destination right here:

Photograph: Courtesy Watermark Bar/Dianna DelPrete

