Happy Family Night Market is back with more food, art and education

Happy Family Night Market, a festival devoted to nuanced education on the Asian diaspora through food, film, art and culture is back in New York for a second year—moving from Bushwick's 99 Scott DIY events space to the Lower East Side's Abrons Arts Center. New York's "first and only pan-Asian cultural and culinary festival" will take place all-day Saturday, July 13th. Last year’s inaugural event garnered nearly 2,000 attendees and the market team is gearing up for an even bigger return, with more emerging scholars, artists and culinarians.

Photograph: Joy Kim

For 2019, co-founders Phoebe Tran and Angeline Gragasin have brought on Xinyi Lim to curate the food programming. Lim, an Australian-born Chinese chef (who formerly worked as a lawyer) has developed an excellent line-up of food vendors, including some of our favorite restaurants, alongside newcomers: Kopitiam, EatOffBeat (a Queens food delivery service with recipes by refugees), Jhal, Burrow, Republic of Booza, Nom Wah Nolita, Thai Farm Kitchen and OPOPO x San & Wolves Bakeshop. The food is intended to shed light on stories of migration and assimilation with Malaysian, Iranian, Iraqi, Afghan, Sri Lankan, Nepalese, Thai, Filipino, Chinese, Japanese, Bengali and Uzbek flavors. The open-air stalls will be available from 12pm to 9pm.

Photograph: Minü Han

In addition to delicious bites, there will be public art (curated by Divya Gadangi), soft sculptures, talks (such as an artist-led discussion about canned Spam), workshops (including one about butterfly taxidermy), a film series (curated by Arianne Alizio), a comedy show by Asian AF, live music (curated by Vishal Nayak) and more. There's truly something for everyone to explore and learn from.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased, here (the starting price includes access to the outdoor music and food festivals, art exhibitions, marketplace and one complimentary drink).

Happy Family Night Market will take place at the Abrons Art Center, 466 Grand St, New York, NY 10002.

Photograph: An Rong Xu

Photograph: An Rong Xu