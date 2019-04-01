Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Republic of Booza launches limited-edition everything bagel ice cream
By Emma Orlow Posted: Monday April 1 2019, 7:46am

Republic of Booza launches limited-edition everything bagel ice cream
Photograph: Courtesy of Noah Fecks

Republic of Booza's stretchy Middle Eastern ice cream is no longer just in Williamsburg. 

Republic of Booza took Brooklyn by storm when it opened in 2018. Now, a spring/summer roster of experimental flavors has us excited (and glad we don't have to wait on a crazy line in Williamsburg to get a sample). 

It might initially read as an April Fool's joke (and we hope, for our taste buds sake it's no hoax) today, New Yorkers can try a line-up of kooky flavors that span a Malaysian breakfast-inspired ice cream and a cheese and wine flavor. Republic of Booza's line-up of all-star restaurant collaborations includes Black Seed Bagels, Murray's Cheese, Seed + Mill (among others) and will only available for a limited-time. 

While there is nothing more New York than an everything bagel, we're curious how the gamut of savory ingredients will actually taste. 

Want more ice cream tips? Check out the best ice cream NYC has to offer. 

From April through August, Republic of Booza will be featuring the following flavors for two weeks, so be sure to mark your calendars. 

*Some of the flavors will also be available at the partnering restaurants for the same duration it will be on the Republic of Booza menu.

Photograph: Courtesy of Noah Fecks

 

