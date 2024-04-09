A pretty magical week continues! Following that stunning solar eclipse yesterday, today, April 9 is National Unicorn Day, celebrating those wondrous, mythical creatures known for the single horn perplexingly protruding from their forehead. And to get in on the fantastical fun, Haribo is introducing its brand-new Unicorn-i-licious gummies via The Treat Retreat, a two-bedroom loft in New York City that is fully decked out in unicorn decor—and yes, you can book yourself a stay.

RECOMMENDED: NYC’s viral Swedish candy store just quietly opened a new spot in Brooklyn

The 1,800-square-foot space—which is packed with dopamine-inducing decor goodies like gummies-inspired wall art, a life-size unicorn state primed for photo opportunities, immersive pillow forts and a ball pit overflowing with more than 1,000 plush unicorns and stuffed animals—can comfortably accommodate groups of up to four people.

Of course, you can’t have a sweet retreat without, you know, the sweets themselves. Thankfully, the loft will be loaded with candy, from a family-friendly mini-bar stocked with Haribo treats—including the new unicorn-shaped gummies, which feature six different flavors (Apple, Blue Raspberry, Berry Punch, Banana and, for the first time, Cotton Candy and Tangerine)—to the swag-filled Unicorn-i-licious gift bags that guests will be able to take home.

A limited number of free (yes, you read that correctly) two-night stays will be available on HariboTreatRetreat.com beginning at noon EST on Tuesday, April 9.

Available dates for The Treat Retreat are Wednesday, April 10 through Friday, April 12; Saturday, April 13 through Monday, April 15; and Tuesday, April 16 through Thursday, April 18. And the bookings are first-come, first-serve, so if you’re a HARIBO diehard, you might want to set a little smartphone reminder, so you don’t miss that noon launch time.

Check out the fittingly fantastical spaces from the Haribo Treat Retreat below, and head over to the brand’s website at noon to— hopefully!—book your stay.

Photograph: courtesy of Haribo | The Treat Retreat from Haribo

Photograph: courtesy of Haribo | The Treat Retreat from Haribo

Photograph: courtesy of Haribo | The Treat Retreat from Haribo