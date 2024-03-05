Palm Royale, a TV series that centers a woman’s aspirations to join Palm Beach’s high society in 1969, is one of the most anticipated shows of the season, and you can be one of the first to get a front row seat to a conversation between the show’s protagonists just after the first three episodes drop on Apple TV.

On March 26, two of Palm Royale's leading actors, comedy legends Kristen Wiig and Carol Burnett, will dish all about the series at The Paley Museum in Midtown.

RECOMMENDED: The best NYC movie theaters

In the show, Kristen Wiig plays Maxine Simmons, a woman who is desperately trying to cross the gap between the so-called “have nots” and the elites, and is met with skepticism and plenty of challenges along the way. The series is loosely based on the 2018 novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel, which is about a clout chasing divorcee who joins the Mrs. American Pie beauty pageant for housewives. The trailer gives The White Lotus meets Great Gatsby, and it seems like it'll probably become a cult classic.

The Paley Museum event will begin at 7:15pm on Tuesday, March 26 with a screening of the show’s fourth episode ahead of its March 27 release. Immediately following the screening will be a discussion between Kristen Wiig (Maxine Simmons) and Carol Burnett (Norma Dellacorte) about their experiences on set, how the show fits into their careers, and other hot topics.

In anticipation for the March 26 discussion, The Paley Museum will also screen the first three episodes of Palm Royale at the Bennack Theater on March 22 and 24, so you can share the viewing experience with other New Yorkers. The first episodes of the series will drop on March 20, so you can also watch them at home before attending the discussion.

Tickets to the conversation and screening will be available on Thursday, March 7 at noon at The Paley Center’s website. If you’re a Paley Center supporting member, you can access tickets on March 6, and if you’re in the Paley Center President’s Circle or Patron Circle, you can get your tickets now.