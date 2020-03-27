Heartwarming videos of tonight's citywide clap for essential workers

New Yorkers across the five boroughs took to their windows and stoops to cheer on essential workers tonight.
At 7pm, they began clapping, whooping, hitting pots and pans and yelling out "You're saving lives!"
The gesture was announced on Thursday by Karla Otto, international public relations agency, who told everyone to use the hashtag #ClapBecauseWeCare.
We don't know about you, but after watching these videos, we're even more proud to be a New Yorker.
Brooklyn cheering health and essential workers for #ClapBecauseWeCare pic.twitter.com/OIALsyWeYi— Dino A. Dai Zovi (@dinodaizovi) March 27, 2020
Thank you essential workers! ❤️❤️ #ClapBecauseWeCare #NYC #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/6qcBzll6J8— Alisa Stern (@TheDoctorPuppet) March 27, 2020
Our Brooklyn block claps for essential workers. #clapbecausewecare pic.twitter.com/hnEF0ePN45— Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) March 27, 2020
West 121 Street thanks you for your compassion, bravery and perseverance. #ClapBecauseWeCare #NYC #clap pic.twitter.com/1TDNFK79hr— Barbette Media (@BarbetteMedia) March 27, 2020
Washington Heights is grateful. #ClapBecauseWeCare pic.twitter.com/OJ72qHOysD— Tyler S. Bugg (@tylersbugg) March 27, 2020
#ClapBecauseWeCare appreciation for our essential workers pic.twitter.com/JCkeBVFKHw— Phil Cialdella (@Wonderlous) March 27, 2020
I was worried not enough people would have heard about it, but turns out I was wrong. If this was the UWS, I can imagine was the village was like— M DeMarco (@ireallyshouldbe) March 27, 2020
By the end, even a very enthusiastic dog was taking part. #ClapBecauseWeCare pic.twitter.com/WSIB9WHWl8