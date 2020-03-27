Heartwarming videos of tonight's citywide clap for essential workers

New Yorkers across the five boroughs took to their windows and stoops to cheer on essential workers tonight.

At 7pm, they began clapping, whooping, hitting pots and pans and yelling out "You're saving lives!"

The gesture was announced on Thursday by Karla Otto, international public relations agency, who told everyone to use the hashtag #ClapBecauseWeCare.

We don't know about you, but after watching these videos, we're even more proud to be a New Yorker.

Brooklyn cheering health and essential workers for #ClapBecauseWeCare pic.twitter.com/OIALsyWeYi — Dino A. Dai Zovi (@dinodaizovi) March 27, 2020

Our Brooklyn block claps for essential workers. #clapbecausewecare pic.twitter.com/hnEF0ePN45 — Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) March 27, 2020

View this post on Instagram LIC claps for humans #humansclappingforhumans #dogsbarkingfordogs #loudnoises #clapbecausewecare #clapbecausewecarenyc A post shared by Brigid (@brigidv_) on Mar 27, 2020 at 4:14pm PDT