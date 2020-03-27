Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Heartwarming videos of tonight's citywide clap for essential workers
News / City Life

Heartwarming videos of tonight's citywide clap for essential workers

By Shaye Weaver Posted: Friday March 27 2020, 7:43pm

nyc
Photograph: Shutterstock

New Yorkers across the five boroughs took to their windows and stoops to cheer on essential workers tonight.

At 7pm, they began clapping, whooping, hitting pots and pans and yelling out "You're saving lives!" 

The gesture was announced on Thursday by Karla Otto, international public relations agency, who told everyone to use the hashtag #ClapBecauseWeCare.

We don't know about you, but after watching these videos, we're even more proud to be a New Yorker. 

View this post on Instagram

LIC claps for humans #humansclappingforhumans #dogsbarkingfordogs #loudnoises #clapbecausewecare #clapbecausewecarenyc

A post shared by Brigid (@brigidv_) on

Advertising
Advertising

Latest news

    More news