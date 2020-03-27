New Yorkers are planning a citywide clap for essential workers tonight

In an uplifting display of support and gratitude, people across Europe and the U.K have been taking to their windows and balconies to clap and whistle in support of the healthcare workers.

It's something we haven't seen here in the U.S., until now. Karla Otto, international public relations agency, is leading an initiative to bring it to New York City at 7pm tonight, using the hashtag #ClapBecauseWeCare.

Karla Otto is asking people to give doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, grocery store workers, restaurant workers, truck drivers, sanitation workers, friends, neighbors and colleagues a two-minute round of applause for their essential work.

If you need some inspiration, check out how it was done in London and Madrid:

Madrid residents lauding the country’s health care workers and essential service providers from their balconies. This happens here every evening and it’s really uplifting - even if for 5 minutes. #SpainLockDown #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Tviuvr5Qau — pratiksha ghildial💥 (@p_ghildial) March 24, 2020

Will you participate? Send us clips of your neighborhood doing it!