Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

'Heathers the Musical' is coming back to New York in 2025!

It is still unclear whether the production will be mounted on Broadway or Off-Broadway.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Senior National News Editor
Heathers the Musical
Photograph: Chad Batka
Advertising

Theater aficionados will love this one: Heathers the Musical—the stage adaptation of Daniel Waters' 1989 cult film—will be performed in New York some time next year. It's still unclear whether the production will be mounted on Broadway or Off-Broadway and no specific date has yet been announced but the show will be based on the long-running West End staging. 

The news was made public on the production's official website.

"Heathers is coming to New York in 2025," reads the site, which also includes a form to be filled out to receive updates.

The London production is entirely based on the original dark comedy, which stars Winona Ryder as Veronica, one of her high school's most popular pupils that disapproves of her clique's cruel attitude.

"When Veronica and her new boyfriend, J.D. (Christian Slater), confront clique leader Heather Chandler (Kim Walker) and accidentally poison her, they make it appear a suicide," reads an official synopsis. "Soon Veronica realizes that J.D. is intentionally killing students he does not like." It's worth noting that the late Shanne Doherty, who recently passed away at the age of 53 following a long battle with cancer, also starred in the original film.

This will not be the first time that Heathers hits New York: in 2014, the production was mounted for a short-run Off-Broadway following a premiere in Los Angeles in 2013 ("We give this musical adaptation a solid A," Time Out New York wrote in a review a decade ago). Back then, the show was directed by Andy Fickman, who has been the director of the London production since 2018 as well.

It's not 2025 yet, but the local theater roster is already looking hot.

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.