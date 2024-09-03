'Heathers the Musical' is coming back to New York in 2025!

Theater aficionados will love this one: Heathers the Musical—the stage adaptation of Daniel Waters' 1989 cult film—will be performed in New York some time next year. It's still unclear whether the production will be mounted on Broadway or Off-Broadway and no specific date has yet been announced but the show will be based on the long-running West End staging.

The news was made public on the production's official website.

"Heathers is coming to New York in 2025," reads the site, which also includes a form to be filled out to receive updates.

The London production is entirely based on the original dark comedy, which stars Winona Ryder as Veronica, one of her high school's most popular pupils that disapproves of her clique's cruel attitude.

"When Veronica and her new boyfriend, J.D. (Christian Slater), confront clique leader Heather Chandler (Kim Walker) and accidentally poison her, they make it appear a suicide," reads an official synopsis. "Soon Veronica realizes that J.D. is intentionally killing students he does not like." It's worth noting that the late Shanne Doherty, who recently passed away at the age of 53 following a long battle with cancer, also starred in the original film.

This will not be the first time that Heathers hits New York: in 2014, the production was mounted for a short-run Off-Broadway following a premiere in Los Angeles in 2013 ("We give this musical adaptation a solid A," Time Out New York wrote in a review a decade ago). Back then, the show was directed by Andy Fickman, who has been the director of the London production since 2018 as well.

It's not 2025 yet, but the local theater roster is already looking hot.