Help animals by getting a cute cat tat for $100 at this Brooklyn shop

If you really love cats, you can now wear your heart on your sleeve with these adorable feline-themed tattoos at Gristle Tattoo in Brooklyn. The shop is dedicating Wednesday, March 29 to cat tattoos, with a portion of the proceeds going to local rescue Brooklyn Cat Cafe.

Here's how it works: You can choose from a flash sheet of purrr-fectly precious tattoos, each for a discounted rate of $100. Tattoos are available for walk-ins from 12-8pm on March 29; no appointments will be taken, so prepare to wait in line.

RECOMMENDED: NYC’s former Hells Angels clubhouse is now a cool new tattoo shop

The available tats feature cats in all their charming glory, some dozing off in a coffee mug, others sitting in a flower pot or posing with characteristic skepticism. Gristle Tattoo's artists created the designs specifically for this event, so the flash sheet will not be re-used.

The shop often organizes fundraising events to support local animal welfare organizations but this is their first one benefiting Brooklyn Cat Cafe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The only non-profit cat cafe in NYC (@catcafebk)

"We try to change up the organization we are working with every time we do an event to benefit as many organizations who are in desperate need of funds as possible," shop manager Marielle Rebecca tells Time Out.

As a vegan-owned tattoo shop, all the products and processes at Gristle are completely vegan, including everything from stencil paper to creams, soaps and inks. Gristle is known for its custom fine-line and blackwork tattoos and welcoming environment for all.

"It's always been a core value of our shop to support the animal community in any way possible, from hosting rescue events, offering fundraisers, or even just raising continued awareness. It's important to us to play an active role in the community we have been a part of for so long," Rebecca says.

Photograph: Courtesy of Gristle Tattoo

Brooklyn Cat Cafe is a volunteer-run adoption center and community space working to reduce animal homelessness through education, TNR and outreach. It's the only non-profit cat cafe in New York City. Since opening in 2016, Brooklyn Cat Cafe has rescued more than 5,000 cats.

If you "knead" one of these cat tats, head to Gristle Tattoo (55 Meadow St 106 on the corner of Meadow and Bogart in Brooklyn) on Wednesday, March 29. Each tattoo costs $100 but be sure to tip as well.