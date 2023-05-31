Manhattanhenge makes a photographer out of all of us.

On Tuesday night, Manhattanhenge—when the sun sets along with Manhattan's grid—returned in all its glowing glory.

Like Stonehenge, the prehistoric observatory located in Wiltshire, England, New Yorkers come out to celebrate this summer phenomenon but also to capture its beauty in photos. The big orange ball of a sun slowly setting between Manhattan’s skyscrapers is such a unique sight, after all.

Below, we have rounded up some pretty incredible shots New Yorkers took last night for your viewing pleasure (you know, in case you missed it).

