Everyone loves Union Pool in Williamsburg—and for good reason: the popular bar looks cool (it's set in a former supply store), constantly hosts awesome musical acts and offers delicious tacos from a truck in the backyard.

Summer Sundays at Union Pool take the cake though, with the "Summer Thunder" series bringing a slew of free daytime concerts on site. This year, the 12th annual iteration of the event will kick off on June 2 with a show by rock band Guerilla Toss.

Free shows will be mounted at the bar every Sunday in June, July and August from noon to 6pm. Each one will be open to folks 21 and up. Remember that the programming will happen rain or shine and access will be granted on a first come, first served basis depending on capacity. Things get pretty crowded in there, so you're going to want to head to the site early on Sundays.

The bar has also released its official "Summer Thunder 2024" playlist on Spotify, highlighting tracks by the various artists set to take the stage in upcoming months.

Here it is:

Find more information about the "Summer Thunder" series right here and check out the full schedule of upcoming acts below:

June 2: Guerilla Toss

June 9: Bitchin Bajas

June 16: Rosali

June 23: Armand Hammer

June 30: Los Èsplifs

July 7: Joe Bataan

July 14: Lifeguard/Font

July 21: Mary Timony

July 28: Ayanna Heaven Presents Good Ting: with Red Fox, Screechy Dan, & more TBA

August 4: Rahill

August 11: Winged Wheel (members of Tyvek, Spray Paint, Matchess ++ Steve Shelley and more)

August 18: Kid Congo Powers

August 25: To be announced