Here are all the movies you can watch for free at Brooklyn Bridge Park this summer

Movies With a View, the free film series that takes over Brooklyn Bridge Park each summer, is officially back for the season—and the movie lineup is looking pretty solid.

Every Thursday night starting July 7 through August 25, New Yorkers get to hang out on the Pier 1 Harbor View lawn and catch an exciting flick. As usual, guests can bring their own picnic or purchase food and drinks curated by Smorgasburg on site (the vendors will open up shop at 5pm, giving you plenty of time to stock up on some goodies before the doors for the lawn open at 6pm and the movie begins at sundown).

But there are more reasons to get there early, including the variety of DJs that will be spinning tunes before movie time. Expect film shorts by local filmmakers as selected by BAM Film to also play in the background.

Before checking out this summer's lineup, below, note that the last film of the series, scheduled to play on August 25, will actually be a public choice. Folks will get to vote online between Back to the Future, Mission Impossible and Mamma Mia! starting early August. How fun?

Here is the season's movie schedule:

July 7: Before Sunrise (R, 105 minutes)

July 14: The Bourne Identity (PG-13, 119 minutes)

July 21: Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13, 121 minutes)

July 28: How Stella Got Her Groove Back (R, 124 minutes)

August 4: Jurassic Park (PG-13, 127 minutes)

August 11: Thelma and Louise (R, 130 minutes)

August 18: The Mitchells vs. the Machines (PG, 114 minutes, Family Film)

August 25: Public Choice with options of: Back to the Future [PG], Mamma Mia! [PG-

13] or Mission Impossible [PG])