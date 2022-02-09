New York
Inventing Anna
Photograph: Aaron Epstein/Netflix

Here are all the NYC hotels featured in 'Inventing Anna'

The new Netflix series premieres this Friday.

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Inventing Anna, the new mini-series about Anna Sorokin, the fraudster who pretended to be a wealthy German heiress under the name Anna Delvey all around New York between 2013 and 2017, is dropping on Netflix this Friday, February 11.

Created and produced by Shonda Rhimes, the show is based on Jessica Pressler's article How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People, published by New York in 2018.

As the now infamous tale goes, Sorokin checked into a vast number of New York hotels—never exactly paying her own way through them. Below, we spotlight some of them with the assistance of hotels.com, also recalling Sorokin's escapades while on premise.

11 Howard

11 Howard
Photograph: Courtesy of Hotels.com

Sorokin checked into the Soho hotel in February, 2017 and quickly became known for being a generous cash tipper. Management eventually realized that she had no credit card on file and asked her to settle her $30,000 bill. We won't spoil how she was able to settle her debt but, unsurprisingly, illegalities were involved.

The Mercer

The Mercer
Photograph: Courtesy of Hotels.com

The convicted fraudster moved from 11 Howard directly to The Mercer.

The Beekman

The Beekman
Photograph: Courtesy of Hotels.com

In May of 2017, Sorokin took a trip to Marrakesh, Morocco, with three friends and, upon her return, moved into The Beekman. Needless to say, she was able to book her stay without leaving a credit card on file and, after working up a bill for $11,518 in just three weeks and not paying it, she was evicted.

W New York Union Square

W Union Square
Photograph: Courtesy of Hotels.com

After getting evicted from The Beekman, Sorokin moved directly into the W New York Union Square, where she tried a similar scam. But she was kicked out after just two days.

Le Méridien/Thompson Central Park New York 

Thompson Central Park
Photograph: Courtesy of Hotels.com

When Sorokin came here for lunch, it was still called Le Méridien—but the hotel has now morphed into the Thompson Central Park New York. The felon had plans to dine and dash—but you're going to have to watch the new mini-series to find out what exactly happened.

