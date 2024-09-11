Subscribe
Here are all the NYC streets that will be closed during the UN General Assembly 2024

The annual convention will wrap up on Tuesday, September 24.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Senior National News Editor
Car traffic in NYC
You probably already have noticed an uptick in car traffic all around New York. The culprit: the 79th session of the United Nationals General Assembly, which started convening yesterday and will wrap up in a few weeks, on September 24. 

Every year, the gridlock caused by the event throws us for a loop. In fact, despite the fact that the convention is held at the headquarters of the United Nations in midtown East, all of Manhattan seems to be at a standstill during this time of the year.

That is all to say: try to take public transportation through the end of the month as much as possible, but if you're going to have to ride in a car instead, keep in mind the following street closures. According to the New York Police Department, they will be in effect through September 24.

UN General Assembly 2024: Full list of street closures

  • FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and 42nd Street
  • Area bounded by East 86th Street on the North, East 80th Street on the South, Park Avenue on the East and 5th Avenue on the West; All inclusive
  • Area bounded by 60th Street on the North, 34th Street on the South, 1st Avenue on the East and 3rd Avenue on the West; All inclusive
  • Area bounded by 57th Street on the North, 45th Street on the South, 3rd Avenue on the East and Madison Avenue on the West; All inclusive
  • Area bounded by 58th Street on the North, 49th Street on the South, Madison Avenue on the East and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas on the West; All inclusive
  • Area bounded by West 47th Street on the North, West 44th Street on the South, 7th Avenue on the East and 8th Avenue on the West; All inclusive
  • Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street
  • Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 5th Avenue
  • 8th Avenue between West 49th Street and West 44th Street
  • 6th Avenue between West 59th Street and West 46th Street
  • 5th Avenue between East 63rd Street and East 49th Street
  • Madison Avenue between East 58th Street and East 42nd Street
  • Vanderbilt Avenue between East 47th Street and East 42nd Street
  • Park Avenue between East 62nd Street and East 45th Street
  • Lexington Avenue between East 57th Street and East 42nd Street
  • East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
  • East 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Lexington Avenue
  • West 59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
  • West/East 58th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas
  • West/East 57th Street between 7th Avenue and Dead End / FDR Drive
  • West 56th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
  • West 55th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
  • West 54th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
  • West/East 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
  • West 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
  • West 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
  • West/East 50th Street between 7th Avenue and Dead End / FDR Drive
  • West/East 49th Street between 8th Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
  • FDR Drive Service Road between East 48th Street and East 49th Street
  • East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
  • West 46th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas
  • West/East 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
  • West/East 34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

