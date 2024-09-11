Here are all the NYC streets that will be closed during the UN General Assembly 2024

You probably already have noticed an uptick in car traffic all around New York. The culprit: the 79th session of the United Nationals General Assembly, which started convening yesterday and will wrap up in a few weeks, on September 24.

Every year, the gridlock caused by the event throws us for a loop. In fact, despite the fact that the convention is held at the headquarters of the United Nations in midtown East, all of Manhattan seems to be at a standstill during this time of the year.

That is all to say: try to take public transportation through the end of the month as much as possible, but if you're going to have to ride in a car instead, keep in mind the following street closures. According to the New York Police Department, they will be in effect through September 24.

UN General Assembly 2024: Full list of street closures