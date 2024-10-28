Here are some free things you can get in NYC with your "I voted" sticker

A little more than a week from today, we'll know who the next president of the United States will be and, needless to say, this is one of the most contentious and anxiety-inducing elections in recent memory—especially since recent polls have shown that the two candidates are currently neck-and-neck.

Even though we're all biting our nails, there is one silver lining for New Yorkers: businesses all over the city are offering free stuff and discounts to those who vote.

Here are some items you can enjoy gratis, as long as you present your "I voted" sticker!

RECOMMENDED: You can grab a limited-edition Olivia Rodrigo MetroCard starting on Monday

1. Free beer

One bar, the East Harlem Bottling Co, located at 1711 Lexington Avenue, in the part of Harlem known as El Barrio, is hosting a watch party during which they will gift a free beer to anyone who shows up with an "I voted" sticker on Election Day (that would be Tuesday, November 5).

You might want to consider ordering some fare off the menu while there as well. Perhaps the Bottling Co burger, made with a house-blend patty, sharp cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion and bacon aioli served on a brioche bun.

2. Bagels—gratis

Violife, the dairy-free cheese brand, is setting up Election Day pop-up breakfast trucks where you can get free Utopia bagels slathered in, of course, Violife's dairy free cream cheese.

Utopia is often considered one of the city's top bagel destinations so, if you've never had one, next Tuesday would be the perfect time to do so. The trucks will open at 7am near polling stations across uptown and downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn, and will be available only while supplies last. Make sure to vote early!

3. A free drag show and pizza

If you're planning on going out and getting drunk on Election Day (which, regardless of the result, might be a good idea), consider heading to gay bar and club Hells Kitchen's Balcon Salon. The destination is hosting a watch party complete with drag queens and free pizza with no cover starting at 7pm.

4. A complementary game of ping pong

If you're less keen on partying, maybe you can play a meditative game of ping pong instead? SPIN, the iconic ping pong social club, is offering those who show up with their "I voted" stickers a free hour to play the game on November 5.

We know what you're thinking: are businesses allowed to offer free stuff to people who vote? Well, technically, no—giving voters incentives before and after voting is not allowed, according to the New York Times (and the federal government). Still, there aren't any real life examples of businesses getting in legal trouble for encouraging people to vote and, let's admit it, the practice is an ingrained part of our culture at this point.

So whether it's because of free beer, bagels or pizza, these are just more reasons to vote in this general election. Not that you needed them, since you were going to vote anyway... right?