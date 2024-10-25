You can grab a limited-edition Olivia Rodrigo MetroCard starting on Monday

This is for the ones without a Drivers License—50,000 limited-edition Olivia Rodrigo MetroCards are coming out on Monday, October 28, at seven NYC subway stations.

The cards, which are a really pretty violet, will be the second to last custom MetroCards to be released as the MTA phases them out and moves over to OMNY, the contactless fare payment system. They feature Rodrigo wearing her signature violet Sony LinkBuds in the subway.

“To be on one of the last-ever custom MetroCards is super cool,” Rodrigo said in a statement. “I had so much fun shooting my Sony campaign on the New York City subway. I can’t wait to see my fans wearing these Sony LinkBuds designed in my favorite violet color.”

Photograph: Rahul Bhatt

You can pick up a card at the following stations on Monday:

34 St-Herald Square B D F M N Q R W

14 St-Union Square L N Q R W 4 5 6

Times Square-42 St N Q R W S 1 2 3 7

149 St-Grand Concourse 2 4 5

Jay St-MetroTech A C F R

74 St-Broadway 7

Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av A C F R

Rodrigo collaborated with on the LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo model last year, which have custom EQ settings that she and her producer Dan Nigro selected that deliver an optimal listening experience specifically for her first two albums. Good idea, right? The LinkBuds are available for pre-sale now.

You can watch a campaign video Rodrigo shot with director Andrew Thomas Huang at the New York Transit Museum in Brooklyn here:

The cards aren’t the only thing fans can look forward to—there will apparently be a special NYC experience with Rodrigo celebrating the MetroCard and Sony LinkBuds collaboration that will announced soon!