Here are ten mesmerizing photos of the July 4th fireworks in NYC

Every year, the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks show is a testament to the city's ability to do everything bigger and better than the rest of the country. And this year, the show felt extra special.

For the first time in several years, in fact, the fireworks were launched along the Hudson River on the West side of Manhattan, allowing our neighbors in Jersey to also enjoy some spectacular views. In total, the city launched 60,000 shells off of barges for a visually stunning production that lasted about 25 minutes.

We're all still thinking about last week's fireworks and all the different POVs New Yorkers were able to revel in.

Here are some of our favorite pictures and videos from the happening:

1. This picture from The Edge that actually made the fireworks look small:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edge (@edgenyc)

2. This video that proves Jersey enjoyed some of the best views of the show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rommel Tan (@rtanphoto)

3. This very New York moment of a car alarm going off during the fireworks:

wouldn’t be nyc without the car alarm going off during the fireworks pic.twitter.com/IjrQ2mY03E — Lauren Maginness (@l_maginness) July 5, 2024

4. This amazing private show from a hotel room:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim 📸 (@shotsbyjonez)

5. This video that proves the fireworks are best seen on a boat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Björn Kawalek (@bjoern.ny)

6. This video showing the event from the very coveted pier view:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracy Ketcher (@tracyknyc)

7. This picture of the West Village that contrasts the calm of the neighborhood with the massive display:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bill Goldstein (@billsbooks)

8. This picture of a passenger flying over the fireworks:

Best Fourth of July ever. First flight I had the whole row to myself, just zoning out with Family Guy.

Second flight I caught every neighborhood fireworks show in NYC, from the large to the local.



I love this crazy country.



Happy #4th, thanks @united ! pic.twitter.com/sH8xiG35gf — BAEthoven (@thaPumpkinEater) July 5, 2024

9. This video of the fireworks being reflected on an office building:

The Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks reflecting off these NYC building last night @NBCNews @NBCNewYork #fourthofjuly2024 pic.twitter.com/uQQGCbzXQG — andrew dallos (@adallos) July 5, 2024

10. This colorful long-exposure picture of the fireworks: