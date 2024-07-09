Here are ten mesmerizing photos of the July 4th fireworks in NYC

[title]
Every year, the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks show is a testament to the city's ability to do everything bigger and better than the rest of the country. And this year, the show felt extra special.
For the first time in several years, in fact, the fireworks were launched along the Hudson River on the West side of Manhattan, allowing our neighbors in Jersey to also enjoy some spectacular views. In total, the city launched 60,000 shells off of barges for a visually stunning production that lasted about 25 minutes.
We're all still thinking about last week's fireworks and all the different POVs New Yorkers were able to revel in.
Here are some of our favorite pictures and videos from the happening: