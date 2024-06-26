Subscribe
NYC is offering free tickets for Macy’s 4th July fireworks: here’s how to get them

Here's how to get them.

Ian Kumamoto
Ian Kumamoto
A sailboat with fireworks in the background.
Photograph: Courtesy of Classic Harbor Line
UPDATE June 27: Due to overwhelming demand, the website offering free tickets crashed within the first ten minutes of the giveaway. They re-released the remaining 8,000 tickets that were unaccounted for this morning. 

For the first time in several years, the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks are moving back from the East River to the Hudson River side of Manhattan, allowing those interested to catch the extravaganza across multiple vantage points between West 14th Street and West 34th Street. 

That being said, a lot of the spots with the best views are hosting private parties or charging a lot of money to grant access.

There might be a way for you to enjoy the spectacle in all of its glory, though: New York City is giving away 10,000 free tickets for people to have access to prime viewing areas on Pier 45 and Pier 84.  

Where to get free 4th July tickets

Free tickets just became available at 10am and you can find them here. They'll be given on a first-come-first serve basis, and each person can only get two tickets at a time. The website might experience heavy traffic, so make sure to refresh and keep refreshing to snag a pass. 

I didn't get a free ticket. Now what?

By the time you read this the tickets might already be gone.

In that case, don't worry: there are still plenty of places where you can watch the fireworks free of charge. Keep in mind that you won't be allowed to bring backpacks or lawn chairs to these viewing areas for security reasons. 

Manhattan

Note: West Side Highway entry points managed by NYPD

  • Christopher Street and Washington Street
  • West 11th Street and Washington Street
  • West 12th Street and Washington Street
  • West 29th Street and 11th Avenue
  • West 40th Street and 11th Avenue
  • West 41st Street and 11th Avenue

Hoboken

  • Pier A Park
  • Maxwell Place Park
  • Stevens Park
  • Elysian Park

I'm willing to spend money to get the best views. Where do I go?

There's no shortage of viewing parties across the city if you're down to drop a pretty penny. There are lots of cruises you can take that will give you a good view of the fireworks show and some of the best observatories in the city, including SUMMIT and One World Observatory, are offering package deals that include dinners and drinks with the fireworks show. Check out our full list of recommendations here

