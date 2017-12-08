Here are the best new bars and restaurants in NYC

Modern-day Indian, 1930s Italian and classic Southern all get dining debuts in New York City.

Photograph: Courtesy DaDong

The Peking duck from chef Dong Zhenxiang is at its prime in this dazzling 400-seat Chinese chain situated right outside Bryant Park.

Photograph: Courtesy Liz Clayman

The inventive Indian menu includes bone-marrow kulcha and lemon-foam oysters from chef Sujan Sarkar.

Photograph: Courtesy Liz Clayman

A Naples pizzeria established in 1935 grabs a slice of the Bowery with its first stateside brick and mortar.

Photograph: Courtesy Opry City Stage

Nashville fare takes center stage at this multilevel spectacle that includes a two-story restaurant and entertainment space. American southern favorites, of course, are on the menu.

Photograph: Courtesy Rose Gold Cocktail Lounge

Clink rose-tinted glasses at an underground noirish dance bar below Cape House in Bushwick. Drink cocktails like Hot Jungle Bird, a warm tiki drink with dark rum, caffo red bitters and pineapple liquor.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.