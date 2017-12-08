  • News
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Here are the best new bars and restaurants in NYC

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Alyson Penn Posted: Friday December 8 2017, 2:44pm

Modern-day Indian, 1930s Italian and classic Southern all get dining debuts in New York City.

DaDong

Photograph: Courtesy DaDong

The Peking duck from chef Dong Zhenxiang is at its prime in this dazzling 400-seat Chinese chain situated right outside Bryant Park.

Baar Baar

Photograph: Courtesy Liz Clayman

The inventive Indian menu includes bone-marrow kulcha and lemon-foam oysters from chef Sujan Sarkar.

Sorbillo

Photograph: Courtesy Liz Clayman

A Naples pizzeria established in 1935 grabs a slice of the Bowery with its first stateside brick and mortar.

Opry City Stage

Photograph: Courtesy Opry City Stage

Nashville fare takes center stage at this multilevel spectacle that includes a two-story restaurant and entertainment space. American southern favorites, of course, are on the menu.

Rose Gold Cocktail Lounge

Photograph: Courtesy Rose Gold Cocktail Lounge

Clink rose-tinted glasses at an underground noirish dance bar below Cape House in Bushwick. Drink cocktails like Hot Jungle Bird, a warm tiki drink with dark rum, caffo red bitters and pineapple liquor.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 141 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest