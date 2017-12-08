Here are the best new bars and restaurants in NYC

Modern-day Indian, 1930s Italian and classic Southern all get dining debuts in New York City.
DaDong
The Peking duck from chef Dong Zhenxiang is at its prime in this dazzling 400-seat Chinese chain situated right outside Bryant Park.
Baar Baar
The inventive Indian menu includes bone-marrow kulcha and lemon-foam oysters from chef Sujan Sarkar.
Sorbillo
A Naples pizzeria established in 1935 grabs a slice of the Bowery with its first stateside brick and mortar.
Opry City Stage
Nashville fare takes center stage at this multilevel spectacle that includes a two-story restaurant and entertainment space. American southern favorites, of course, are on the menu.
Rose Gold Cocktail Lounge
Clink rose-tinted glasses at an underground noirish dance bar below Cape House in Bushwick. Drink cocktails like Hot Jungle Bird, a warm tiki drink with dark rum, caffo red bitters and pineapple liquor.
Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ