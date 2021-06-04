Here are the first performances happening at new Little Island this summer

To the delight of New Yorkers, the city's new floating park, Little Island, opened to much fanfare just a couple of weeks ago. A must-visit destination in-and-of itself given its futuristic look and stupendous setup, the park is also home to two amphitheaters for live music and performances.

The Amph, the bigger of the two spaces, will be able to accommodate roughly 687 spectators at once on the western edge of the park, right on the Hudson River. Although all performances taking place there will be ticketed (good news: some will be free!), Little Island's programming associate Alverneq Lindsay did reveal that folks walking along the walkways will be able to see the stage and won't be asked to leave.

What kinds of performances are set to play here? The first slate of summer happenings was just announced and we must say it is looking pretty cool. Here are some of standouts we're looking forward to catching:

June 19 and 20

Broadway Our Way LIVE: On an Island in the River

Michael McElroy, the founder of Broadway Inspirational Voices and one of Little Island's artist-in-residence leads his farewell concert, which is expected to feature a whole lot of gospel and Broadway music.

June 20

Tina and Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful)

Artist-in-residence Tina Landau leads this Prime month variety show/concert celebration alongside over 20 of her Broadway friends.

July 3

An Evening with American Ballet Theatre

A total of six dancers belonging to the the American Ballet Theatre will perform three pas de deux at The Amph.

July 21-25

Little Island Storytelling Festival

Artists the likes of Shaina Taub, Jon Sands and Michael Thurber lead the programs that make up this multidisciplinary festival that, according to the Little Island website, "draws upon their theatrical and eclectic style to animate and activate [on-site] spaces with stories and wonder."

You can check out the full calendar of events and find out how to secure tickets for each one right here.