Here are the most expensive neighborhoods in NYC

Real estate data provider PropertyShark just released their quarterly roundup of NYC's most expensive neighborhoods, which tallies sales between April 1 and June 31, 2018 and compares them to data from the same quarter last year. So, we'll get into it, but before you come at me for not including your fabulously expensive neighborhood, let me remind you that this is a roundup of the highest-priced neighborhoods for buying, not for renting.

Manhattan retains nine out of 10 of the priciest neighborhoods on the list, with Tribeca and Soho in the top two at median prices of $3.8 and $2.9 million, respectively. That said, PropertyShark reports that many Manhattan neighborhoods saw sharp declines in prices from last year, bringing the price range from totally exorbitant down to absolutely outrageous.

The only Brooklyn hood to crack the top ten was...surprisingly...DUMBO, at a median sales price of $2.5 million. I guess this explains why I don't know anyone who lives in DUMBO. But 21 of the top 50 nabes are Brooklyn-based, with the neighborhood of Homecrest surging 80 percent in sales from this time last year. I wonder what Homecrest Grindr is looking like these days. Does anyone even want to read that story?

As for Queens, a new power is indeed rising. Ten out of 11 spots in the top 50 showed appreciation from last year. With a 40 percent growth, Belle Harbor cracked the 16th spot on the list with a median price of $1.8 million.

You can read up on the entire top 50 here. I'm not sure what comfort this list will really give you, unless you are foreign royalty looking to buy. In which case, I highly recommend a unit in Tribeca, and if you need a twink butler, this writer is available for hire right away!

