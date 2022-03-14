Here are the most popular cuisines in NYC by neighborhood

See what foods people are searching for in your neighborhood.

New Yorkers will travel for good food and some neighborhoods just have the best restaurants for certain cuisines worth hopping on the train for. In fact, 85 percent of reservations made are by people who live in a different zip code, according to Seated, a restaurant discovery app that curates local restaurant reservations and offers rewards on meals.

The app released its data this month, showing the top cuisines New Yorkers like to eat in each neighborhood, NYC's most popular restaurants and how New Yorkers make reservations.

Based on reservations made on the app, New York City's most popular restaurant for breakfast is Maman in NoMad; for brunch, Rosa Mexicano in Union Square; for lunch, Maman in Tribeca; for dinner, Rosa Mexicano at Lincoln Center; and for delivery, Wanisa Home Kitchen in Brooklyn.

Interestingly, 90 percent of bookings are for indoor dining as opposed to 10 percent for outdoor dining, which is a major shift from how things have been for two years.

But what cuisines are people going after in each neighborhood? Seated broke it all down for us. (Data for Staten Island wasn't available.) The cuisines New Yorkers eat the most in—

Manhattan:

Alphabet City is seafood

The Diamond District is American

East Harlem is Spanish and tapas

East Village is Asian

The Meatpacking District is American and steakhouse

Midtown West (K-town) is Korean

NoHo and Nolita is brunch

SoHo is brunch

Times Square is Italian, Japanese and American

Union Square is American

The Upper East Side is brunch

The Upper West Side is American

Yorkville is seafood

Brooklyn:

Bedford-Stuyvesant is Mexican and Latin American

Brighton Beach is Mediterranean and seafood

Carroll Gardens/Cobble Hill is Thai, Asian and brunch

Downtown Brooklyn is seafood

Park Slope is American

Prospect Lefferts Gardens is pizza

Redhook is seafood

South Slope is Spanish and tapas

Sunset Park is tacos and seafood

Vinegar Hill is American, brunch and "Michelin Guide"

Queens:

Astoria is brunch

Ditmars Steinway is Italian, pizza and brunch

Sunnyside is American and brunch

Woodside is American and burgers

Flushing is Asian

Forest Hills is Latin American

Kew Gardens is burgers and kosher food

Hunters Point/LIC is Korean and brunch

The Bronx:

Seated didn't break the borough down by cuisine but says that the most reservations were made for Mexican, tacos and "Michelin Guide" restaurants.