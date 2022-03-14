Here are the most popular cuisines in NYC by neighborhood

[title]
New Yorkers will travel for good food and some neighborhoods just have the best restaurants for certain cuisines worth hopping on the train for. In fact, 85 percent of reservations made are by people who live in a different zip code, according to Seated, a restaurant discovery app that curates local restaurant reservations and offers rewards on meals.
The app released its data this month, showing the top cuisines New Yorkers like to eat in each neighborhood, NYC's most popular restaurants and how New Yorkers make reservations.
Based on reservations made on the app, New York City's most popular restaurant for breakfast is Maman in NoMad; for brunch, Rosa Mexicano in Union Square; for lunch, Maman in Tribeca; for dinner, Rosa Mexicano at Lincoln Center; and for delivery, Wanisa Home Kitchen in Brooklyn.
Interestingly, 90 percent of bookings are for indoor dining as opposed to 10 percent for outdoor dining, which is a major shift from how things have been for two years.
But what cuisines are people going after in each neighborhood? Seated broke it all down for us. (Data for Staten Island wasn't available.) The cuisines New Yorkers eat the most in—
Manhattan:
- Alphabet City is seafood
- The Diamond District is American
- East Harlem is Spanish and tapas
- East Village is Asian
- The Meatpacking District is American and steakhouse
- Midtown West (K-town) is Korean
- NoHo and Nolita is brunch
- SoHo is brunch
- Times Square is Italian, Japanese and American
- Union Square is American
- The Upper East Side is brunch
- The Upper West Side is American
- Yorkville is seafood
Brooklyn:
- Bedford-Stuyvesant is Mexican and Latin American
- Brighton Beach is Mediterranean and seafood
- Carroll Gardens/Cobble Hill is Thai, Asian and brunch
- Downtown Brooklyn is seafood
- Park Slope is American
- Prospect Lefferts Gardens is pizza
- Redhook is seafood
- South Slope is Spanish and tapas
- Sunset Park is tacos and seafood
- Vinegar Hill is American, brunch and "Michelin Guide"
Queens:
- Astoria is brunch
- Ditmars Steinway is Italian, pizza and brunch
- Sunnyside is American and brunch
- Woodside is American and burgers
- Flushing is Asian
- Forest Hills is Latin American
- Kew Gardens is burgers and kosher food
- Hunters Point/LIC is Korean and brunch
The Bronx:
Seated didn't break the borough down by cuisine but says that the most reservations were made for Mexican, tacos and "Michelin Guide" restaurants.