Here are the street closures to know about for the Village Halloween Parade

We all love the annual Village Halloween Parade but, if you happen to have the bad luck of needing to make your way through downtown Manhattan tomorrow, anticipate some potentially tricky maneuvering given the street closures that have already been announced.

The parade will kick off at 7pm and go on until 11pm, with an expected turnout of more than 50,000 people. Large swaths of downtown will be closed off before and during the parade, so make sure you have plan to take alternate routes.

Here are all the street closures to keep in mind:

Parade road closures:

Sixth Avenue between Spring Street and Canal Street

Dominick Street between Varick Street and Sixth Avenue

Sullivan Street between Broome Street and Spring Street

Broome Street between Sullivan Street and Varick Street

Spring Street between Sullivan Street and Varick Street

West 16th Street between Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue

West 17th Street between Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue

West 18th Street between Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue

5th Avenue between 14th Street and 19th Street

7th Avenue between 14th Street and 19th Street

Other nearby road closures: