Here are the street closures to know about for the Village Halloween Parade

[title]
We all love the annual Village Halloween Parade but, if you happen to have the bad luck of needing to make your way through downtown Manhattan tomorrow, anticipate some potentially tricky maneuvering given the street closures that have already been announced.
The parade will kick off at 7pm and go on until 11pm, with an expected turnout of more than 50,000 people. Large swaths of downtown will be closed off before and during the parade, so make sure you have plan to take alternate routes.
Here are all the street closures to keep in mind:
Parade road closures:
- Sixth Avenue between Spring Street and Canal Street
- Dominick Street between Varick Street and Sixth Avenue
- Sullivan Street between Broome Street and Spring Street
- Broome Street between Sullivan Street and Varick Street
- Spring Street between Sullivan Street and Varick Street
- West 16th Street between Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue
- West 17th Street between Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue
- West 18th Street between Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue
- 5th Avenue between 14th Street and 19th Street
- 7th Avenue between 14th Street and 19th Street
Other nearby road closures:
- West 10th Street between Sixth Avenue and Greenwich Avenue
- Van Dam Street between Varick Street and Fifth Avenue